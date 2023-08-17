BLACK LICK – The fledgling Friends of the Burrell Township Parks board is one step closer to a full house.
The township's board of supervisors on Wednesday appointed Brenda Shirley as the eighth person on the new nine-member board.
BLACK LICK – The fledgling Friends of the Burrell Township Parks board is one step closer to a full house.
The township’s board of supervisors on Wednesday appointed Brenda Shirley as the eighth person on the new nine-member board.
The Friends group was formed this past spring as a non-profit affiliate of the Recreation and Parks board, with the primary duty of certifying its charitable status under Section 501©(3) of the IRS Code and conduct fundraising activities — such as small games of chance — that the parks board cannot legally operate.
During the supervisors’ rapid-paced monthly business meeting with a brief agenda, Parks Board Chairman Robert Palmer and Friends Board Chairman Robert Thompson announced that the parks and rec program would hold its annual summer picnic for all community residents from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The parks program will serve a picnic-style meal at Burrell Park and welcome all who care to bring desserts or equipment to set up picnic games such as cornhole or horseshoes.
Supervisors John Shields and Sam Hilty, in the absence of vacationing Chairman Dan Shacreaw, also named secretary Mandy Hoover to serve as a liaison with tax collection agency Berkheimer Associates, for the secure exchange of confidential information for official purposes – primarily the collection of delinquent per capita tax bills.
The board adopted a resolution to designate Hoover to the position.
The supervisors next public business meeting is Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the new township municipal office/library building.
