Burrell Township Building

BURRELL TOWNSHIP offices are operating from the township's new municipal center on Blaire Road at Main Street in Black Lick.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

BLACK LICK – The fledgling Friends of the Burrell Township Parks board is one step closer to a full house.

The township’s board of supervisors on Wednesday appointed Brenda Shirley as the eighth person on the new nine-member board.