Indiana Borough tax collector Bill Lundstrom and White Township tax collector Jeff Mack, remind borough and township property owners and residents that the deadline for paying 2021 spring real estate taxes and county per capita taxes at the discount amount is today.
Payments made after today will be due at face amount.
Both offices will accept payments during regular hours.
Payments by mail must be postmarked by today to receive the discount and those desiring a receipt should include both halves of the tax bill as well as a stamped envelope.