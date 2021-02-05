Another round of tax breaks, loosely speaking, is being set up for Indiana County property owners this year.
Some local municipalities have followed the county commissioners’ lead in calling off the collection of penalty fees for late payment of real estate tax bills because of economic woes connected with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The county board of commissioners “determined that it is in the best interest of the county, its residents and taxpayers for the county to provide relief to those paying county real estate taxes on the assessed value of real property located within the county,” according to a resolution that the board approved Jan. 27.
Identical language appeared in tax grace resolutions approved Monday by the Center Township board of supervisors and Tuesday by Homer City Borough council. Like the county’s measure, theirs let the late fee kick in only for tax bills that aren’t paid in full by Dec. 31.
Ordinarily the late payment penalty is 10 percent of the face value of the tax bills paid after the on-time deadline, July 1.
While the end result for taxpayers is the same, the commissioners’ action is different from 2020 when the on-time payment deadline was extended until Dec. 31. Instead, the commissioners left the deadline unchanged but reduced the late fee amount from 10 percent to zero.
County solicitor Matthew Budash said the commissioners were authorized to modify the tax collection structure by a long-standing state law, 72 PS 5511.10, that allows taxing bodies to set their own discount and penalty rates. The commissioners mentioned that law in their resolution.
However, Homer City and Center Township based their late-fee waivers on the broad pandemic economic-relief legislation, Act 15 of 2020, that was enacted last year by the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf. The hitch is that the law allowed the deadline extension only for 2020 tax bills and made no mention of 2021 taxes.
Both municipalities cited Act 15 in the resolutions they approved this week, but the law is outdated.
“Act 15 of 2020, which provided county and municipal governments the ability to pass an extension of the discount period and/or a waiver of penalties for property taxes in 2020, would need an additional act of the General Assembly to be permitted in 2021,” according to Adriene Smochek, district manager for state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s 62nd District office in Indiana. Struzzi’s office consulted with staffers at the state House Finance and Local Government committees to learn whether the act would be amended. “There has not yet been an effort to introduce legislation to do so,” Smochek told the Gazette.
How much the waiver benefited property owners — and how much the local governments forgave — in 2020 can’t be precisely measured.
Indiana Borough Tax Collector Bill Lundstrom said property owners paid $151,151.50 of taxes to the borough and $210,196.07 to the county after July 1 and saved $36,134.76 of late fees.
Based on their past payment records, Lundstrom said, “there were several tax bills that would no doubt have been paid by the face deadline, but these property owners chose to take advantage of the later deadline. … So actually the shortfalls would probably have been somewhat lower.”
Lundstrom was the only of several municipal tax collectors who responded to a request for tax payment figures.
Practically every one of Indiana County’s 24 townships and 14 boroughs granted the late fee waivers in 2020, according to Indiana County Chief Assessor Frank Sisko, whose office is on a need-to-know basis for taking on delinquencies throughout the county. The only exception was White Township, which doesn’t levy a tax on real estate. Of the school districts, only Indiana Area and Purchase Line also granted grace on late tax payments.
None were known to have granted additional discounts on early payment of tax bills to help with COVID-19 economic relief. Act 15 allowed municipalities to extend the discount deadline from April 30 to Aug. 31.
Sisko’s office sets property values that the county, municipalities and school districts use to devise their tax rates. The partner Tax Claim Bureau collects taxes that go unpaid after the end of the year and arranges sheriff sales of properties for tax bills that go delinquent too long.
Sisko said his office was on board with the flood of notifications of late-payment deadline extensions after Act 15 was enacted last year, but the decisions early this week by Center and Homer City — and Conemaugh Township, he said — were unexpected.
“Toward the end of the year when the millage sheets were sent out, this wasn’t under consideration for the boroughs and townships to consider doing what was done in 2020 again,” Sisko said.
If township supervisors and borough council members throughout the county are of a like mind this year, “we need this to happen quickly because we need to start printing the bills and sending them to tax collectors to be sent out March 1. We need to have these decisions quite quickly.”
Sisko said municipal leaders may have decided to grant the breaks again after being told by the Tax Assessor’s office last month that the commissioners intended to do the same.
Whether municipalities need to go back and enact different resolutions citing a valid law that allows them to change the taxation plan is unclear.
“My reading of Act 15 is that it only applied to the tax year 2020,” Budash said. “They may have a different take on it.”
But whether anyone would take formal legal steps to overturn the local officials’ intent to grant, loosely speaking, tax breaks for their neighborhood property owners also remains to be seen.