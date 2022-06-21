TAI Scorch, Eruption and Ice Queens recently competed at the 2022 Varsity All Star D2 Summit Championship, Orlando, Fla., where they earned first place overall.
The D2 Summit Championship took place May 6 to 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.
All star cheerleading programs traveled from across the U.S. to compete in a one-of-a-kind competition experience in the State Farm Field House, Visa Athletic Center and The Advent Health Arena — the first ever building designed to host cheer and dance events. The D2 Summit Championship hosted nearly 1,000 teams, more than 17,000 athletes and the championship saw more than 25,000 spectators over the course of the weekend.
Owner and coach Alexandria Lazor, choreographer Lewis McClendon and coaches Amanda Stahl and Alexandria Smicklo said they are incredibly proud of the program.