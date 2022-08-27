The new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (TEC) in downtown Indiana has received its first donation from S&T Bank toward its classroom and technology exploration rooms.
A first of its kind facility in southwest Pennsylvania, the TEC engages the public in the Metaverse by providing low-cost workshops, rental facilities and virtual reality/augmented reality experiences designed to enthrall and motivate the growth of technology jobs and startups in Indiana County.
“S&T is proud to support projects that will empower the communities that we serve in order to help them become stronger and better for current and future generations,” said Dave Antolik, president of S&T Bank. “We are honored to support the vision of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center and excited to see the impacts Erick and team will have in Indiana, Pa.”
“As a new nonprofit, we rely on the support of our community and donors to make our vision a reality,” said Erick Lauber, executive director of the facility. “S&T Bank understands like we do that the technology industry in Indiana can grow substantially if we invest in community education and entrepreneurship training. This donation will help us deliver our first workshops in interactive digital media, 3-D modeling and scanning, and information technology certifications.”
The TEC provides workshops, rental spaces, trainings and interactive experiences in a wide range of technologies, including video/photo/audio production and editing with its green screen and recording studio, cybersecurity and technology training in its classroom, and virtual reality experiences in its VR rooms and at off-campus locations. The TEC is also the region’s only co-working space with high-speed secure internet access, copier/printer/scanner services and workspaces with provided equipment.
Through its incubator space, the TEC houses new technology startups such as Daedalus Agile Solutions, an information technology services company, and Simulations and Interactive Media, a training and software development company specializing in virtual reality programming. More information is available at tecenter.org.