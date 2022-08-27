TEC donation

Erick Lauber is the executive director of the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in downtown Indiana.

 Submitted photo

The new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center (TEC) in downtown Indiana has received its first donation from S&T Bank toward its classroom and technology exploration rooms.

A first of its kind facility in southwest Pennsylvania, the TEC engages the public in the Metaverse by providing low-cost workshops, rental facilities and virtual reality/augmented reality experiences designed to enthrall and motivate the growth of technology jobs and startups in Indiana County.