The Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, located along Philadelphia Street, awarded plaques to six graduates during an Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event Thursday for successfully completing the technology center’s Leadership Indiana County program.
The Leadership Indiana County program cultivates, develops and nurtures potential leaders within the community. It stimulates positive change by providing leadership training designed to identify, involve, educate and motivate. The program encourages collaboration, trust and the ethical use of power, while taking participants through an experience of learning and creating. In the end, the leaders learn not only about each other and the communities within Indiana County, but, more importantly, they learn about themselves.