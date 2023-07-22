The Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, 665 Philadelphia St., Indiana, is forming its eighth Leadership Indiana County class, a 10-week, two-hour lunchtime course starting Sept. 13.
According to center and program Director Dr. Erick Lauber, it is this region’s premier leadership training experience for young- and mid-career professionals.
Lauber said the Leadership Indiana County program cultivates, develops, and nurtures potential leaders within the Indiana County community. He said it stimulates change by providing leadership training designed to identify, involve, educate and motivate.
Lauber said the weekly courses offer a wide variety of opportunities to learn from formal leadership trainers as well as local leaders. The curriculum includes:
• Strengths Development and Coaching
• Assertiveness and Crucial Conversations
• Leadership vs. Management
• Goal Setting and Visioning
• Wellbeing and Work-Life Balance
• Feedback and Accountability
• Creating Constructive Climates
The 10-week program, with lunches provided, costs $1,000. A non-profit discount of 25 percent is available.
Lauber added that for this year Betsy Lauber has been added as an instructor.
