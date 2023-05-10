Parents this summer have a chance to take their kids’ love of gaming into a healthy alternative: making games and learning how to code, animate, 3-D model and story-tell. The workshops begin June 5.
Thanks to several new initiatives at the new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in downtown Indiana, local teenagers can learn the nuts and bolts of building a game from scratch. With support from CNB Bank and the American Association of University Women, the TEC is able to offer several different STEM camps including photography and editing, virtual reality, avatar creation and game development. One workshop, the Girls Gaming Academy, has preferential enrollment for girls aged 13 to 18 years old. All are partially subsidized so costs are low.
