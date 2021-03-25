The Indiana County Technology Center earned praise for the turnaround of its bookkeeping and business office the past few years with a clean audit report that was presented Tuesday to the administration and joint operating committee.
Accountant Kim Turnley, of the Mark C. Turnley CPA firm of New Brighton, Beaver County, told the board that two main factors rose above others.
“You received an unmodified opinion on the financials, meaning you are in compliance with generally accepted accounting principles,” Turnley said. “And because you received money and spent money of over $750,000 from federal sources, we are required to do single-audit compliance testing.
“The two largest pools of money you received prior to COVID … we audited your PEL money and your direct loan money, and I’m happy to say there were no findings. You are in compliance with all rules on both programs.”
Committee members had no questions on the report.
“At least on my end it was painless,” Executive Director Michael McDermott told Turnley.
The benefit to the center, Business Manager Rachel Hrabovsky said, is that ICTC is no longer considered a “high-risk auditee” by having no findings for two years following financial problems experienced in 2017 and 2018.
In other business Tuesday, the committee:
• Heard a preview of the 2021-22 budget from Hrabovsky and interim business consultant Dale Kirsch, who managed financial affairs during Hrabovsky’s recent leave of absence.
Hrabovsky said the budget is being planned with a recommend to maintaining and building a fund balance to ease the burden on participating district when ICTC takes on some projects in the coming years.
Higher immediate costs are attributed to a needed replacement of the security system.
“Cameras continue to fail. We wrote grants the past two years and we have been unsuccessful in having them approved,” Hrabovsky said.
She said the current budget could sustain the cost of the unbudgeted expense.
“We believe it is in the best interest of the safety of our students to make that replacement,” she said.
The security improvement would cost no more than $20,000; Hrabovsky said quotes are under study and a vendor hasn’t been recommended.
Kirsch said the tentative budget lists $6.9 million of revenue and almost $7.1 million of expenses. The balance would be covered by funds carried over.
Because the member districts pay shares of ICTC operations, the school boards at the seven participating school districts must approve the technology center’s annual budget.
• Learned that ICTC is taking a leadership role in support of special needs students.
McDermott said the annual conference of Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education/Special Population is scheduled for April 13 to 15. It will be held virtually.
“Two of our instructors and instructional aids will be presenting at the conference,” McDermott said. “So, they put ICTC on a state stage for how we are working with and developing our programs with special needs students.
“We believe we are doing a really good job of focusing on the individual needs of our students and this year we are sharing what we do with the state. Kudos to our people on being able to do that.”
• Approved a school calendar for the coming year in somewhat of a reverse of tradition. ICTC historically sets a calendar and urges concurrence from the participating school districts. But this year, having had no committee meeting in February, the tech center administration composed a calendar that Executive Director Michael McDermott said closely matches the school day patterns of the calendars ratified over the past month by the seven participating districts.
It shows teacher in-service days on Aug. 23 and 24, the first student class day on Aug. 25, a Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25, 26 and 29 (preceded by a teacher in-service day Nov. 24), a Christmas-New Year break from Dec. 24 through Jan. 1 (with an in-service day on Dec. 23) and the final day of classes on June 1, 2022.
For the current school year, remaining snow days will be made up on April 1 and 6 and May 28.
• Was told that talks are underway with administration of Penns Manor School District to hold ICTC graduation May 27 at the Penns Manor High School football stadium.
• Accepted the March 12 resignation of Tina Kinter, secretary to the principal and guidance offices, who accepted a new job at Diamond Pharmacy. The board agreed to advertise the position and offer starting pay of $10.46 an hour plus benefits.
• Hired Brad McCunn as a temporary, part-time adult education secretary effective March 23 at a pay rate of $10.46 an hour to be paid from the adult program budget.
• Authorized the administration to participate in the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit No. 28 cooperative purchasing program for 2021-22.