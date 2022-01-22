Tech center ribbon cutting
PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

A ribbon-cutting Friday marked the opening of a new Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at the Atrium, 665 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana, which aims to enhance the success of new tech companies through a program of business incubation and education. Gathered to celebrate the event are, from left, Jose Otero, Ben Franklin Community Partners in the Southern Alleghenies; Tony Palamone, director, Small Business Development Center at Indiana University of Pennsylvania; state Rep. Jim Struzzi and Sen. Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana; Melissa Carnahan, Learn To Love Technology in the TEC; Dr. Erick Lauber, from IUP’s Mid-Atlantic Research and Training Institute for Community and Behavioral Health; Joseph Kinter, representing Downtown Indiana Inc.; Indiana County Tourist Bureau Executive Director Laura Herrington; Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard; and Indiana County Commissioners Sherene Hess and R. Michael Keith.

