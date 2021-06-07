Again this year, the Ben Franklin Technology Partners and the region’s economic promotion organizations are in quest of the next game-changing idea.
At stake is a $50,000 award for the group or company — particularly emerging entrepreneurs and small manufacturers — whose “BIG IDEA” is judged the most innovative.
The Ben Franklin partners are looking at new products, production processes or software applications that may be in the dreaming stage but need capital to reach the deployment stage.
The Ben Franklin Technology Partners encourages and promotes entrepreneurship in a 32-county region in central and northern Pennsylvania and has invited area innovators to enter the competition.
Not everyone will win $50,000 cash. But all who try can earn something as valuable.
“The pitch experience gained, the training offered, and the contacts made are worth every bit as much as the prize money,” the Partners reported in a press release.
BFTP has awarded almost $2 million in prizes since the program began.
Local innovators should submit their big ideas through the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, www.indianacountychamber.us or at (724) 465-2511.
Entries need to meet a 5 p.m. Aug. 23 deadline.