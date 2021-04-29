There’s a change in the traditional commencement program plan at Indiana County Technology Center, where students typically are awarded their trade education certificates on the school campus along Hamill Road in White Township.
ICTC is going to borrow a football stadium.
Commencement is being lined up for Pat Corrigan Field at Penns Manor High School, tech center Principal Michael Worthington said Tuesday.
He provided the update at the monthly business meeting of the ICTC Joint Operation Committee, the group of delegates from the school boards of each of the seven districts that share in ownership and operation of the technology center.
In most years, a graduation ceremony has been held in the school’s large lobby. In a dramatic change of pace last year, school officials handed the diplomas to 2020 graduates through their car windows as they drove in a line through the parking lot and driveway. It was rarity among the Indiana County high schools.
The ceremony is tentatively set for 6:30 p.m. May 27, weather permitting. Worthington said the details should be firm by the end of next week.
In other business, the committee:
• Was told that the center is in full normal operation within the restrictions and policies imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We still are operating under the COVID policies and following every avenue we possibly can,” Executive Director Michael McDermott said.
A member of the governing board questioned why the faculty vaccination rate, several weeks after Pennsylvania teachers were given top priority to be inoculated against coronavirus, is slightly more than 50 percent.
“You know that COVID comes from the sending schools, so there’s a lot of folks feeding in,” said JOC member John Hardesty, the representative of Penns Manor Area School District. “I would think that staff and employees would want to be vaccinated to protect themselves and protect the other students.
“Why? Every opportunity has been offered.”
Personal choice for the teachers, McDermott explained.
“Many of the staff have said they don’t believe they are comfortable with the research and data, even the type of vaccine that is offered,” McDermott said. “Every week or so, we’ll have another employee say ‘oh, I received the vaccine at this location and this type of vaccine.’ So, it is two-fold, I think it is primarily the type of vaccine that is offered, and also just personal comfort.”
“I wish we could require it. I know we can’t. I think it’s the smart thing to do,” Hardesty said. “Is there any reason to offer an incentive to go get it? Would that pick up anybody?”
Again, McDermott said, it’s a personal choice of those who decided not to.
“I disagree with the personal choice,” Hardesty said. Anguished, he recalled the death of one of his colleagues on the Penns Manor school board from COVID-19 infection.
“That’s just my opinion and that’s fine. I’m just one guy talking.”
“We are continually reminding our students to follow all the protocols,” McDermott told the committee. “We’ve done a good job up to this point and our goal is to finish on a high point at the end of the year and continue our good practices.”
McDermott said the tech center has a COVID dashboard on its website, www.ictc.edu, under the “COVID-19 RESOURCES” link on the landing page. It provides numbers of students and staff with confirmed active cases of COVID-19, those who are quarantines and the 14-day rolling count of cases involving people present in the school before being confirmed positive. The dashboard page has links to the health and safety plans and related documents that ICTC has followed for the reopening of the school last August and for ongoing pandemic mitigation measures for both the daytime programs for high school students and the evening programs for adults.
“We treat every case individually, and we go through our protocols and follow those regs,” McDermott said. “Occasionally a few staff members will report that they received a different vaccine or from alternative vendors. We’re running our in-person day-to-day operation and plan on continuing to do so and plan on opening next year under that same understanding.”
• Celebrated the statewide honors earned by two students at the tech center.
Marlee Abrams, a senior from Penns Manor School District in the health occupations program, won first place in the medical terminology contest conducted by Skills USA, Worthington said.
“She will be competing virtually in mid-June for nationals,” he said.
Haley Clark, a senior from the Homer-Center district in the culinary arts course, earned third place in restaurant service skills contest.
• Commended Practical Nursing Program Director Diana Rupert and staff, for have been named the No. 1 LPN Program in the state by NursingProcess.org.
• Ratified an articulation agreement with Westmoreland County Community College for enrollment of students in both programs, a move that Executive Director Michael McDermott described as a yearly routine.
“Every year, they will tweak a few of the changes, especially in the heath occupations field, a pretty standard renewal of what we had in the previous year,” McDermott said.
“We’re in regular contact with Jennifer Eckles, the director of WCCC here in Indiana, and we’re always open to discussion of how we can better serve our students, especially when that building gets completed and courses are being offered right next door.”
The community college has begun construction of a new Indiana County campus on the grounds of ICTC in a project under the administration of Indiana County and the county Office of Planning & Development.
“The entire structure of the WCCC/Challenger building now has been erected. They’re working on putting that structure under roof. The blockwork is proceeding,” McDermott said. “Every day, every week, it looks more and more like a building.”
Project managers and ICTC administrators meet every other week for progress reports and advisories on phases of supply delivery and construction that have impacts on access to ICTC.
“Primarily there has been little or no issue,” McDermott said.
Along with the structural work, he said, laborers soon will begin working on common areas, light fixtures, driveways and parking lots.
• Ratified a natural gas service contract with Dominion Energy Solutions, of Richmond, Va.
To provide gas to ICTC at a fixed rate of $2.58 per dekatherm from three years from May 1 through April 30, 2024.
• Hired Whitney Cantelope-Helman as secretary to the principal and counselor on a part-time, as-needed basis, retroactive to April 9 at $10.46 an hour until May 21 and then full-time with full benefits.
• Hired Dennis Mumau as an instructor of HVAC in the adult education program at $25 per hour on a part-time, as-needed basis with no benefits.
• Hired Jessica Bernard as a full-time secretary for the Practical Nursing Program effective Monday at $10.46 an hour with full benefits.
• Learned that the 2021-22 budget has so far gained approval of the boards of six of the seven participating school districts. The ICTC spending plan each year requires not only the approval of a majority of the boards but a net majority of the 63 directors of the boards.
“We expect no issues” in being able to present the budget for final adoption by the ICTC Joint Operating Committee in May, Business Manager Rachel Hrabovsky told the committee.
• Accepted a grant of $5,000 from the Edward and Olga Platt Family Fund, earmarked for retraining courses for unemployed adults.
• Accepted a proposal from auctioneer Bill Anderson Auctioneers, of Export, Westmoreland County, to conduct a sale of surplus equipment and inventory
• Approved a series of changes to the evening adult-education program catalog. Among them are updates of tuition and fees, revisions in weather-driven delays and cancellations of classes, tweaks in student loan acknowledgement information, changes in program descriptions and revisions to the Licensed Practical Nurse program.
• Learned from Worthington that the school is seeking grants to hold a summer camp program from June 15 to 17.
“As we get information, we’ll push that out to prospective campers and board members if you know someone interested,” Worthington said.
• Approved changes to the tuition rates and lab and graduation fees in the enrollment agreement for the LPN Program satellite location in Clarion.