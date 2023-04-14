The Tri-County Technology Consortium is offering the 2023 TC2 Scholarship application.
Three $1,000 scholarship awards will be awarded to graduating high school seniors from Indiana, Armstrong and Butler counties that will be pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in a post-secondary IT/Technology education program.
Applicants must be accepted in the IT-related classes of their major course of study before the due date of the application. They must be pursuing a degree, diploma or certificate in a post-secondary IT/technology education program. Evidence will be documented by an acceptance letter from the school.
The application is available to download from the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board website, https://tricountywib.org/. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. April 28.