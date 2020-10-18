An Indiana teenager and a man from Philadelphia have been charged in the Saturday morning slaying of a Pittsburgh man in what police say was an attempt to rob him of a supply of marijuana in the parking lot of the Carriage House apartments along Oakland Avenue.
Two other unidentified suspects also are wanted for the shooting of Jaedyn Wright, 20, Indiana Borough police said this morning.
Isabella Edmonds, 17, was held at Indiana County Jail and Isaiah Moore, 20, has been named on an arrest warrant for the slaying of Wright, who died of a gunshot wound of the abdomen at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Police charged Edmonds and Moore with homicide, robbery, conspiracy to robbery and conspiracy to theft.
Edmonds, who is a week away from turning 18, has been charged as an adult, Indiana Police Chief Justin Shawl said. She is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School and was listed in the honor roll as a junior in May.
Wright, the victim, was a communications media major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, according to the university website.
Wright was discovered lying wounded in a parking lot outside the apartment building near the intersection of Oakland Avenue and South 13th Street just after 4 a.m. Saturday. He died a half-hour later in the emergency department at IRMC, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, who ruled Wright’s death a homicide.
In a news release, Schawl released a state driver’s license photo of Moore and Carriage House security video still frames showing others wanted in connection with the murder. Both are men believed to be in their early 20s.
Schawl said state police, Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police, the Indiana County district attorney’s office and other agencies have taken part in the investigation and search for suspects.
Police seized a vehicle, searched an apartment in Carriage House and studied the apartment’s surveillance recordings as part of the probe.
The “police investigation finds the group of four conspired to acquire a quantity of marijuana from Mr. Wright – with that encounter leading to his homicide in the parking lot. All four suspects fled the area on foot immediately after Mr. Wright was shot with Isabella Edmonds being located several hours later walking along Oakland Avenue in Indiana Borough,” Schawl reported. Schawl urged anyone with information about Moore or the others believed involved in Wright’s death to phone (724) 349-2121.