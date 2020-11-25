HOMER CITY — A Homer-Center High School senior was killed Tuesday evening when he was struck by a motor vehicle on Route 119 South at East Church Street in Homer City.
Isaac Nathaniel Kelly, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force injuries, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman reported in a news release this morning.
“Mr. Kelly was running north on the northbound side of Route 119 Highway South near East Church Street when Mr. Kelly crossed the northbound lane, jumped over the barrier and was struck in the southbound lane by a southbound vehicle,” Overman said.
The name of the driver was not immediately released.
In a news release this morning, state police at Indiana said it was a 32-year-old Blairsville woman whose sedan incurred disabling damage to its front end.
Kelly was a runner on the Homer-Center High School cross country team, finishing 10th in October at the Heritage Conference championship at Marion Center. He also ran the week before in the Indiana County Cross Country Championships at United High School.
Kelly also was an honor roll student last spring at Homer-Center.
Homer-Center High School Principal Jody Rainey said he is meeting today with the school’s crisis response team as well as the Indiana County critical management team, making arrangements to offer support and administer grief counseling as necessary to students, parents and staff.
“We have worked with them on similar situations in the past,” Rainey said.
The accident happened at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday and prompted Indiana County Emergency Management to dispatch Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and state police.
Volunteer firefighters advised that Route 119 was closed from Greenville Road to Ridge Avenue while the accident was being investigated. The Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Company was called at 7 p.m. to stand by for the Homer City volunteers.