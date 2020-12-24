CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — A teenage passenger was fatally injured and three others were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Route 553, state police at Troop A, Indiana, said this morning.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Brittany Eileen Keith, 14, of Penn Run, was pronounced dead following the 4:47 p.m. crash near Route 422 East in Cherryhill Township.
Overman said Keith was in the rear seat of the Hyundai Santa Fe, which crashed as driver William L. Shroyer, 34, of Penn Run, attempted to avoid a Honda Accord that had crossed the center line.
State police said the car driven by Jeremy S. Dixon, 31, of Northern Cambria, struck Shroyer’s car, after which the Hyundai Santa Fe went off the roadway and struck a tree.
Troopers said Dixon was not injured.
Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jody Rainey said there were two males and another female in the vehicle along with Keith. He said two occupants were flown, two given ground transports, and all four went to different hospitals, three with what state police described as “suspected serious injuries.”
One occupant of Shroyer’s car was not identified. Another was identified as Melissa S. Shroyer, 30, of Penn Run.
Indiana County dispatchers said Clymer and Pine Township volunteer firefighters had been dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. for landing zones along North Harmony Road, near the crash site.
Overman said Keith was treated at the scene by a Citizens’ Ambulance paramedic then transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center where she was declared dead by an emergency room physician.
Troopers said Thursday morning that the crash is still under investigation.