CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Indiana girl was flown to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville with what state police termed a suspected serious injury after a sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed on Old Route 56 shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
State police at Indiana said the eastbound SUV driven by Kaylee Wofford, 19, of Rural Valley, Armstrong County, went out of control as she was negotiating a left-hand curve just east of Fabin Road in Center Township.
Troopers said the vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines into the westbound lane, then back onto the eastbound lane and into the south berm of the roadway. It then struck a utility pole and came to rest in the eastbound lane pointed toward the north.
State police were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management along with Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Aultman Volunteer Fire Department at 5:13 p.m.
The female passenger, who was not identified, was in the front seat and had to be transported by Allegheny General Hospital’s LifeFlight/Medic 940. Homer City Volunteer Fire Department was called at 5:18 p.m. to handle a landing zone near the crash site.
Troopers said Wofford and another passenger, Anthony Morse, 20, of Indiana, suffered minor injuries.