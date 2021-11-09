The Ten for Them Foundation will hold its third annual Thanksgiving community meal from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center.
The meal is a way to allow community members to get together for a meal before the hectic holiday plans and preparations set in. Those in attendance will have dinner served to them for a labor-free holiday celebration before the big day.
The meal includes smoked turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and a homemade bakery-style dessert.
Ten for Them is a private, non-religious community service and charity organization founded by Dr. JP Price and Roberto Gonzalez that has conducted this dinner for three years, allowing members of the community to gather together and celebrate gratitude. Last year, the group served more than 250 meals. Price said that the goal this year is to serve more than 300 dinners.
Local businesses, community groups, churches, social clubs and organizations all contribute to make the event possible. The entire dinner is locally funded and run, from the cooking and prep to the hosting and clean-up. It’s a way for all involved, and for all who attend, to celebrate being part of a wonderful community and to enjoy time together. A list of local businesses that donated can be found on the group’s website.
The group also collects monetary donations from those interested in giving.
“We take donations only for this event,” Price said. “So (that) we can guarantee the food is prepared correctly.”
All meals will be served and packaged in to-go containers for convenience and some tables will be available at the venue for those who would like to stay and eat their meal.
“We are having to-go and dine in options this year for those who’d like to stay,” Price said. “We have consultation from the county department of health like we did in 2020, to continue to provide a safe and healthy environment.”
Those arriving for the dinner will walk in and flow through the line. Since all meals are packaged to-go, it’s up to the patrons to decide to walk out or to stay in.
Reservations are required for all meals, either pick-up or to attend. Reservations must be made by Sunday at www.tenforthem.org/thanks2021.