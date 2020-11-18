A Thanksgiving concert, featuring the highlights of 25 years of Thanksgiving concerts of praise produced by the Christian Witness Inc., will be broadcast on WDAD-AM, WMUG-FM and online at www.wmugradio.org on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Selections will be heard from past performances by The Wildcat Regiment Band, Ken and Candy Snyder, Jen V. Frumkin, Heritage, Grace Jazz Ensemble, Oremus, The Sprucemen, Indi-Annas, Paul Thompson, the Grace Church Chancel Choir, Joni McFarland, Nevin Saylor Family Brass, Kim Dick and Rochelle Good Calvetti, Andrew Mack, Pittsburgh Gospel Group, Graystone Handbell Choir, Nicholas Hudak, Chuck Potthast and Friends, Scott Salser, the choir of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Tony Casagrande, Miracles, Richard and Joan Brust, Anthony Frazier, Dawn Winstead, the Pearce Sisters, Redding Run Ramblers, Jeff Smith, Jeff Painter, Dave Boyer, Spirit Blend, Faithful Friends and The Watchmen.
Commentators include J.D. Varner, Randy Degenkolb, Pastor Bill Blair, Jackie Kuehn, Todd Marino and Pastor Tom Spiker.