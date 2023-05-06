The Arc of Indiana County could remind someone of a duck.
Above the water, it’s calm and unruffled, smoothly moving along, taking care of business.
But below the surface, it’s paddling like mad, fighting the currents to keep its direction and stay steady on course.
Fifty years after taking on a mission of advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and support for their families, The Arc has a lot of victories to celebrate.
At the same time, the local leader of The Arc fears the potential erosion of some of the advances it has achieved.
It was 1973 when IUP professor Joe Angelo chartered a local chapter of what then was called Association for Retarded Citizens, a name that’s been swept away into antiquity with the derogatory term it used for people with mental disabilities.
The Arc fought for mainstreaming people with disabilities, eliminating institutional living, providing equal educational opportunities and organizing in-home support for mentally disabled people and their families.
Angelo and the early Arc board started residential direct services (a local group home) that took on the name Community Living and Learning Inc. They organized a summer recreational program, Camp Sunrise, for children with disabilities. Skill training and job coaching followed. Respite services for families came along.
The Arc’s past directors, including Barbara Telthorster, who led the agency for more than 20 years, developed dozens of educational and assistance programs for clients and awareness campaigns for the community.
Executive Director Michelle Jordan succeeded Telthorster during the coronavirus outbreak, worked to maintain services despite shutdowns and created new ones to address pandemic-related needs of people with disabilities.
Jordan has been much like the duck this spring, preparing for The Arc to stage a gala banquet/fundraising event to celebrate a half century of service. At the same time, Jordan has frantically been fighting for an increase in state funding to train and place more home care workers.
Just as teaching, nursing and law enforcement sectors have been suffering through manpower shortages in the wake of the pandemic, so now is the professional caregiver industry.
Ironically, Jordan said, founder Joe Angelo and his family have fallen victim as a service they helped to create has now failed in their time of need. Angelo, 89, and his wife, Shirley, 90, have long taken care of their son, John, in their home. But now John Angelo, who has Down syndrome, is in failing health and has returned home after an extended nursing home admission.
The extra help the family now needs isn’t available, Jordan said.
John Angelo, 50, has been the virtual face of The Arc through its existence under its previous identities. He’s well-known in the community as a golfer, singer, volunteer and an employee for Giant Eagle, Gatti Drug Store and Communities at Indian Haven.
Most of all, John Angelo has earned community respect and admiration as a public speaker, telling audiences for years about living with Down syndrome.
His father called him “an ambassador for all people with Down syndrome” in a 2005 letter to the editor of the Gazette.
In his prime years, “He blows the stereotypical thinking about people with disabilities, particularly Down syndrome, right out of the water,” Joe Angelo wrote.
According to Jordan, John Angelo now is home-bound and requires physical therapy. His parents looked to community-based services to assist with his care but found agencies that could only staff extremely limited hours and sent unqualified individuals who soon quit their jobs, Jordan said.
The Angelos’ story is one that Jordan has shared in letters to state leaders including state Rep. Jim Struzzi and state Sen. Joe Pittman, Indiana County legislators, in her effort to get the next state budget to invest more in the caregiver program.
“John … is now blind and unable to speak or walk and needs total care with two caregivers present at all times. The staff that comes to assist lack proper training and with that inadequacy the Angelos then have to stay to supervise the care. They are hostage to their home,” Jordan told the legislators. “The fear is if one of them gets sick what will happen next? There is literally no staff to hire or retain and the Angelo’s have seen 7 nightshift staff start and leave the position soon after. There is simply no one available to hire and retain at the current DSP wages.”
Jordan said government rates DSP wages between $10 and $12, figures that “haven’t been raised for years.”
“The recent governor’s budget that was proposed was quite short in a lot of line items to cover these home-based services and services individuals have in the community,” Jordan said.
The struggle hasn’t dampened Jordan’s pride in all The Arc has accomplished and her eagerness to share that on Friday at the 50th Anniversary Gala/Benefit at Hilton Garden Inn, White Township.
The agency will award two scholarships at the event: The John Angelo Transitional Scholarships of $1,000 each will be awarded to a transitional student from Indiana County and another from Armstrong County to assist with costs of their transition upon graduating from high school.
“Our mission has remained advocacy, providing the tools for individuals to be empowered to lead healthy and happy lives,” Jordan said.
“But first, if we can’t have health and wellness for people with disabilities, we can’t offer workshops and the other things we do. It’s all about whole-being wellness as well as the strong advocacy we do in the school systems and the community.”
But at proposed funding levels, she said, “The system is going to collapse.”
“The network that used to support individuals in the community is no longer there,” she said. “Home caregivers are now the safety net. They’re having to quit their jobs, they’re losing their homes to have to pay for services.”
Jordan hopes the event will be a springboard to inspiring the needed support for community services and for families of people with disabilities.
“If the public knew about this funding, that we were in dire straits — and I’ll be honest, the funding doesn’t directly affect me but it affects all the individuals I fight for,” Jordan said. “So it is important. … It’s quite the crisis. Not only that, it’s putting individuals at risk of death and injury.”
