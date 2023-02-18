Diocese of Greensburg

The Catholic Accent, an award-winning television program featuring stories of faith and inspiration from around the Diocese of Greensburg, has a new broadcast home.

The much anticipated “Faith and Food” edition of The Catholic Accent television program premieres at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WPXI, Channel 11. The program will also air on Channel 11 on Sunday, Feb. 26, and a half-dozen more times on MeTV.