The 160th Indiana County Fair is into its final day, with a demolition derby at noon, then at 7 p.m. a competition for stock-semi, tri-axle dump, and open gas, open diesel vehicles.

Meanwhile, it’s one more day of C&L Shows carnival rides, as well as a wide variety of booths with everything from a petting zoo to strombolis and from lemonade that is shaken, not stirred, to one last chance to see the largest assortment of antique tractors at a Pennsylvania fair — 126 in all — in J.S. Mack Community Park in White Township.