The 160th Indiana County Fair is into its final day, with a demolition derby at noon, then at 7 p.m. a competition for stock-semi, tri-axle dump, and open gas, open diesel vehicles.
Meanwhile, it’s one more day of C&L Shows carnival rides, as well as a wide variety of booths with everything from a petting zoo to strombolis and from lemonade that is shaken, not stirred, to one last chance to see the largest assortment of antique tractors at a Pennsylvania fair — 126 in all — in J.S. Mack Community Park in White Township.
There isn’t a firm count available of how many people — never mind animals, exhibits, etc. — will be there from the harness racing on the first Thursday and Friday to the closing
“We get somewhere between 40,000 and 50,000 in a week,” said Alton Strong of Penn Run, who is in his second year as fair manager. A lot can happen between the start of the fair day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when ticket sales begin.
Strong has been part of the action for more than 40 years. He’s been on the fair board for nine years, once was assistant superintendent for grain and vegetable exhibits, and has been involved in various projects.
He’s also part of a four-man work crew that sets the fair up, a portion of the more than 200 volunteers involved in the annual event at Mack Park.
“Nearly all the work is done by volunteers,” Strong said. “We work beginning the first of August, making changes.”
The changes this year included bringing back some events that alternate over several years. Incredible Circus, Jurassic Kingdom and the Rock N Roll Pet Store are among new items at the fair in 2023.
The Indiana University of Pennsylvania marching band is in its second year as a participant in Band Night. Meanwhile, the IUP cheerleaders had double duty Thursday.
“They were here, then they went to Miller Stadium,” Strong said, where the troupe was cheering the Crimson Hawks to a 24-17 Thursday night season-opening victory over Ashland.
While the fair fills the week before Labor Day, putting all the structures away also takes a week.
“We start the day after Labor Day,” Strong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.