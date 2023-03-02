The Friends of the Blairsville Communities hosted its annual Comedy Night Live event to raise money for various Blairsville programs and projects Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chestnut Ridge Resort and Conference Center.
Beginning in 2002, Comedy Night is the Friends of the Blairsville Communities’ largest annual fundraiser.
Roughly 300 people attended the event, which sold out a week beforehand, according to Linda Gwinn, one of the event organizers.
“The Friends of the Blairsville Communities uses Comedy Night as its biggest fundraiser of the year,” Gwinn said, “and we fundraise money for projects, events and programs for Blairsville.”
A variety of local businesses and public officials attended the event, such as Joe Pittman, R-Indiana; Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; and Indiana County commissioners Sherene Hess, Robin Gorman and Michael Keith.
“The packed ballroom was a wonderful sign of the support that Blairsville has, not only from its own citizens, but from the entire region,” Gwinn said. “It was amazing to see the draw this event has and how far we’re able to spread our message of Blairsville’s potential.”
Gwinn said some of the attendees traveled across state to follow Comedy Night’s headliner, stand-up comedian Don Friesen, as well as author and stand-up comedian Bill Santiago, who both performed at the event.
Comedy Night included dinner and desert at Chestnut Ridge’s ballroom, a raffle that featured goods and services donated by various local businesses and entertainment by nationally recognized comedians Friesen and Santiago.
Gwinn said the comedians “were on target with their humor,” given the audience’s reactions, with Friesen even giving “his best Jimmy Stewart impression.”
Money raised during the event will go toward funding various Blairsville programs such as the May 20 food truck event on Market Street, the June 10 annual Paddle and Picnic event, the Aug. 12 Knotweed Festival and the Dec. 2 Light Up Night event.