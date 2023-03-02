Don Friesen at annual Blairsville Comedy Night

Stand-up comedian Don Friesen headlined for The Friends of the Blairsville Communities’ annual Comedy Night Live event Feb. 25 at the Chestnut Ridge Resort and Conference Center.

 Submitted

The Friends of the Blairsville Communities hosted its annual Comedy Night Live event to raise money for various Blairsville programs and projects Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Chestnut Ridge Resort and Conference Center.

Beginning in 2002, Comedy Night is the Friends of the Blairsville Communities’ largest annual fundraiser.

Tags