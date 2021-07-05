It was an opening delayed for months, like everything else in the world it seems, by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But The Gardens, on West Pike, finally is opening, as a companion unit to The Fountains at Indiana LLC next door, not far beyond the western end of Indiana Borough in White Township.
Co-owners Marcy Colkitt and her husband Paul Castro had expected to open a year ago. Now they expect their state license for the new facility in the next week.
“Safe and secure is our goal here,” Colkitt said of a facility that is a first in a two-county area (Indiana and Jefferson), dedicated to top personal care and luxury memory care services.
“We provide supplemental service to support their cognitive needs,” Colkitt said.
It is a multi-million-dollar facility, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce said in announcing a ribbon-cutting celebration Thursday evening, that coincided with another in the chamber’s “Business After Hours” series.
“The doors are secured for safety purposes,” Colkitt said. “You have to push a code to get out the door.”
And the doors, walls and windows are built to minimize any desire to get out.
“From the dining room you can’t see the front door,” Colkitt said. “The windows are high. They let light in, you can see the sky, but you can’t see the cars in the parking lot.”
There is a 5,000-square-foot commons area with two fireplaces. It includes the dining room, which leads out to the solarium.
The owners said The Gardens are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as certification from the Alzheimer’s Association.
On-site health professionals are pledged 24/7, as well as all day, cooked-to-order dining.
The four-year-old Fountains was the first new personal care home to open in the Indiana area in 20 years.
“We’ve been very fortunate with The Fountains,” Colkitt said. “The Indiana community has been very receptive to our approach.”
It’s a good feeling for Colkitt, who grew up in Plumville and attended Marion Center High School before becoming an attorney. Her husband came from Pittsburgh.
While there are differences between The Gardens and The Fountains, the two facilities are similar in size, around 17,000 square feet apiece.
There are 20 private rooms in The Gardens, same as in The Fountains.
At The Gardens, each room is meant for one person apiece, though Colkitt said a husband and wife could share a room.
“Each room is approximately 340 square feet,” she said, “and includes a private bathroom and a very large shower.”
At The Fountains, “we’re completely full,” Colkitt said. At The Gardens, “we still have occupancy.”
There are approximately 30 employees between the two facilities.
“We’re always looking for people with great personalities,” Colkitt said.
The “Business After Hours” event included performances by The Boomers from Altoona, a three-piece band playing hits from the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s.
More music can be expected in the weeks to come.
“Music is very important,” Colkitt said, as The Gardens set out a schedule of July live entertainment of all types.
More details about The Gardens can be found by calling (724) 464-5399.