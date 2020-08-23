The Indiana Gazette has named three area professionals to lead its new management team.
“Eric Ebeling, of Indiana, Mary Jude Troupe, of Punxsutawney, and Tammy Bish, of Kittanning, have a combined 90 years of newspaper publishing experience,” Joseph Beegle, Sample News Group president of the Southern Division said. “The Gazette will have one of the best and most-experienced group of executives in western Pennsylvania.”
“There are many challenges we face in both a COVID world and in a rapidly changing newspaper world, but they are ready to meet those challenges,” said Beegle.
The Sample News Group acquired the Gazette from the Donnelly family in a transaction that was effective Aug. 1.
Ebeling will lead the paper’s news and production efforts. Troupe is the chief revenue officer in charge of advertising and circulation. Bish, the publisher of the Leader Times in Kittanning, is the regional executive for Sample News Group, and both Kittanning and Indiana are in her group.
Ebeling has been the executive editor of the Gazette for 14 years. His new role combines the titles of editor-general manager. Prior to coming to Indiana, Ebeling served as a general manager and managing editor for the Gannett media company on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He also served as managing editor of The Brattleboro Reformer in Vermont, spent several years as a development editor and writer for a book series published by Stackpole Books, based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and has been a reporter, columnist and editorial page editor during his 31-year career.
“I am proud to help carry on the Gazette’s impressive legacy as a vital resource in the county,” said Ebeling. “As we move forward through uncertain and changing times, one thing that won’t change is the Gazette’s commitment to bringing readers the news and information important to their lives and their communities. Our dedicated staff will continue to produce high-quality work in print, online and on social media.”
Troupe has been in the newspaper business for 26 years. She was with The Punxsutawney Spirit for 25 years, 10 of those as publisher of the Spirit. She has served one year with the Sample News Group as a newspaper consultant while supporting The Blairsville Dispatch and other Sample papers. The Blairsville Dispatch is now part of the Gazette organization.
“I am very excited to be a part of the Sample News Group’s acquisition of The Indiana Gazette,” said Troupe. “Living in Punxsutawney most of my life and working in the newspaper business for almost my entire career, I have always looked at the Gazette as one of the area’s finest newspapers. I look forward to being a part of the Indiana community while working closely with promoting area businesses.”
Bish has been part of three newspaper companies over the past 34 years. She started her career in Kittanning with Thompson Newspapers, worked with Trib Total Media and has been publisher in Kittanning with SNG for the past five years. Bish demonstrated from the beginning her leadership skills and passion for community newspapers. Under her direction, The Leader Times has created The Trader and Your Local Auto.
“I am excited to be a part of this opportunity. We have respected The Indiana Gazette for a long time, and I look forward to being a part of it,” she said.
Sample News Group is a 75-publication newspaper company headquartered in Huntingdon, Pa., with a combined circulation/distribution of over 600,000.