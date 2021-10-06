A new executive director has been appointed for The Open Door in Indiana, which offers behavioral health services.
Board President Sheriff Robert Fyock, on behalf of the board of directors, announced in a news release the appointment of Megan Miller, M.A., NCC, LPC, as the new executive director effective Jan. 1.
Miller will replace current Executive Director Vince Mercuri.
Fyock said in the news release Mercuri notified the board of his pending retirement effective Dec. 31.
Fyock expressed his appreciation for Mercuri’s 18 years of service at The Open Door.
“During his tenure as the executive director, The Open Door has grown its clinical/crisis services while maintaining state of the art excellence, meeting the complex needs of the individuals in the region,” he said.
“Ms. Miller has been a vital part of the leadership team of The Open Door over the last 10 years and has been an instrumental part of this expansion in clinical excellence. We look forward to working with Ms. Miller and her staff as we continue to fulfill the mission of The Open Door.”