The Open Door marks half a century

The Open Door, an Indiana facility that provides a variety of services including alcohol and drug screening, assessment, education and treatment; crisis intervention services; and evaluation of those driving under the influence, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2022.
As part of that observance, The Open Door received a state House of Representatives citation from Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, at a ceremony this past week.
Struzzi, at right, is shown with Megan Miller, executive director of The Open Door, as well as Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock.
The Open Door began in 1972 as a United Ministry Volunteer Task Force offering crisis intervention services. It has grown into a licensed outpatient facility that has partnerships with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral & Developmental Health Program, as well as its own in-house buprenorphine program.