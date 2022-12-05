The Open Door marks half a century
Submitted photo

The Open Door, an Indiana facility that provides a variety of services including alcohol and drug screening, assessment, education and treatment; crisis intervention services; and evaluation of those driving under the influence, is marking its 50th anniversary in 2022.

As part of that observance, The Open Door received a state House of Representatives citation from Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, at a ceremony this past week.

