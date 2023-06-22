The Six at The Coney 2022

Members of The Six performed at The Coney in November 2022, where the band plays annually as a homecoming celebration for when all the members can reunite in Indiana.

 John Bodnar/Submitted photo

Cover band The Six, a who’s who of local art and business icons, is performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Theater to cap off the Downtown Theater Project’s and Indiana Arts Council’s seven-month concert series promoting the theater.

The band is composed of six nationally and internationally renowned bandmates from the Indiana and surrounding areas, including: