Cover band The Six, a who’s who of local art and business icons, is performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Theater to cap off the Downtown Theater Project’s and Indiana Arts Council’s seven-month concert series promoting the theater.
The band is composed of six nationally and internationally renowned bandmates from the Indiana and surrounding areas, including:
• David “Dave” Antolik (guitar/vocals), S&T bank president and Indiana University of Pennsylvania distinguished alumnus
• Charles “Chuck” Olson (guitar/vocals), post-modern painter, Indiana Arts Council member and IUP distinguished alumnus
• Gregory “Greg” Joseph (bass guitar/vocals), bassist for The Clarks and IUP distinguished alumnus
• Jim Donovan (drums/vocals), founder of Sun King Warriors and co-founder of three-time-platinum band Rusted Root
• Rob James (lead guitar/vocals), guitarist for The Clarks and IUP distinguished alumnus
• Dan Murphy (lead guitar/mandolin/harmonica/vocals), member of Sun King Warriors
Saturday’s performance will also feature Pittsburgh keyboardist Skip Sanders playing with The Six.
“We usually ask a ‘guest Sixer’ to play with us,” Olson said. “We wanted to throw some keyboards into that space, and (Sanders) is just a remarkable musician from Pittsburgh.”
The 300-person venue is open to all ages, and tickets cost $25 apiece. Those who wish to attend the event can purchase tickets at the Indiana Theater box office from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday or from the Book Nook. Attendees can also buy tickets online at showclix.com by typing “The Six” at “Indiana, PA, USA” into the search bar. The event is titled “ITP The Six” on the Showclix website.
In addition to the regular concert tickets, attendees can purchase special $40 tickets that include front-and-center seats as well as a meet-and-greet with the band. The meet-and-greet includes beverages and snacks, a private acoustic mini-concert and group photos with the band members. Those who wish to purchase the $40 tickets can email OlsonArt505@gmail.com for more details.
The band will cover a variety of genres in its roughly 25-song set Saturday, ranging from the Talking Heads and Rolling Stones to the Mavericks and Avicii.
“There’s something for everybody in the lineup,” Olson said.
Local businesses will also be providing food and alcoholic beverages at the concert.
“We try to always have food from restaurants on (or around) Philadelphia Street,” Olson said. “We just think it’s a good thing to involve community food with community products and then bring people in from outside the area.”
In addition to the Indiana Arts Council and DTP, Saturday’s concert is supported by Indiana Regional Medical Center; Downtown Indiana; and partners with the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, which include the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Indiana County Development Corporation and Indiana County Commissioners.
Olson said one of the main goals in promoting the Indiana Theater, which will be celebrating its 99th anniversary in July, is bringing tourists into the area to spend money and enjoy the local amenities. Another goal is to make the Indiana Theater a competitive live performance venue for local, regional and out-of-state musicians and artists.
“It’s really a great (venue) because we’re doing shows here that you would see in Pittsburgh and other places,” Olson said. “People came up from Washington, D.C., to see (Pittsburgh soul singer) Billy Price. Musicians want to play here.”
The DTP and Indiana Arts Council are separate organizations that use the Indiana Theater as a venue for different events, but since Revelry Church moved out of the building in October 2022, both organizations have been working to revitalize the theater as a community space for artists, shows and live performances.
“So far, we’ve had eight concerts since November (2022),” said DTP board member Steve Holliday. “(We’ve) hosted a half-dozen community group events, the ARIN (Intermediate Unit) and high-schoolers from the county in connection with the Chamber of Commerce, three different IUP groups/clubs/organizations and have shown at least 15 movies ranging from family fun themes to blockbusters. (There’s) plenty more of all that to come.”
The theater’s grand opening event in November 2022 featured Pittsburgh rock bands Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers and Gene The Werewolf. Since the grand opening, the theater has been used for a variety of live community events, such as poetry open mics, movie showings, a student film premiere, a drag show to celebrate Pride month, concerts and more.
“The Arts Council is the one who got the ball rolling with the live performances,” Holliday said. “DTP came in to help coordinate the (venue) schedule. ... Our aim is to be as community-involved as possible. People have ideas of what they want to put on stage and on screen, and we help (coordinate those ideas).”
The Six is the final performance in the Indiana Theater’s concert series. After The Six’s performance Saturday, the theater will take a couple months off before kicking back into gear in September, according to Holliday. Once the theater kicks back into gear, Holliday hopes events and live performances will continue to grow.
“We want to keep the room open and moving,” Holliday said. “The more people using the room, the more people who are interested in it.
“A lot of energy has been put into these events, and we’ve been getting a lot of great reactions, so hopefully the efforts are worth it. ... That being said, we want to make (the theater) into a gem that can nature and cultivate the arts locally. The main thing is the community aspect of it, and we want to give everybody a really quality, national-worthy experience.”
