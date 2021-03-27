As The Staff Studio approaches its second anniversary in business, owner Charlotte Robertson is expanding what she has to offer as she works to mold her business into “a hub for music and creativity.”
Located at 9592 Route 22, Blairsville, The Staff Studio opened June 1, 2019, Robertson said.
It was the culmination of her passion for music, which she started studying at age 6.
She now has a bachelor’s degree in music.
“Personally, I’ve been in music for my entire life,” she said. “It was my dream to have a music business of some sort.”
Robertson’s services include private and group lessons for students of all ages in instruments such as bagpipes, clarinet, flute, drums, guitar, organ, piano, saxophone, ukulele, violin and voice.
The classes are taught by Annie Ursu, violin; Emily Trimpey, bagpipes and woodwinds; Colin Varrato, guitar; Emma Firment, drums and ukulele; and Nicole Paluzzi, musical theater. Robertson teaches voice, piano and organ, and plays, but does not teach, saxophone.
She learned piano from Dave Brozeski, who taught her until her teenage years, and then Edward M. Kuhn Jr., of Seton Hill, from that point through college.
Robertson said her last two years in business were “better than I could’ve dreamed,” but noted that “COVID threw a wrench into things.”
But since the business was so new, she said, they were only offering private lessons then, which were easier to accommodate with restrictions.
Now, private and group lessons are available, as well as opportunities such as drum circles and more. New Musical Theater and Group Bagpipes offerings will begin after Easter, she said.
“We’re there as an opportunity for kids to get their feet wet, for adults to take the lessons they always wanted,” Robertson said. “We are a space that they can try these things out and be welcomed into the world of music.”
Looking forward, she hopes to expand even more on the new Musical Theater offering with multiple levels.
“Ideally, we become the local place for anything related to music and the arts,” she said. “I want to be a hub for all things music.”
Robertson said her facility can help children get connected to music at age, and that the lessons can be for the serious musician or someone looking to foster a new hobby.
“I have some students who will probably study music in college, and others may not. Whatever it is that they want to do, that’s what we want to guide them towards,” she said.
Studio staff also encourage performance opportunities, such as spring and Christmas recitals and talent shows, she said.
Robertson said she’s grateful for the support of her family, including husband Nathan and his family, her parents, Craig and Sue Piper, of Blairsville, and Mia Szumetz, of Maestro Minds in Irwin, who serves as Robertson’s mentor and support system. In addition, she says an “endless” list of family, friends, students and the community “lift me up.”
“I’m excited as to how far we’ve come,” she said. “I’m very excited to where we are headed to.”