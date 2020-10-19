Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Theater-by-the-Grove will kick off its 2020-21 season with two live-streaming presentations of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Directed by Dr. Richard Kemp, the production will be presented Thursday and next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets (unique streaming codes) will be available for purchase for live-streaming only.
There will be no live audience for these performances.
The war is over, and a new life is beckoning. Returning soldiers are reunited with those who have been toiling at home. For Claudio there’s Hero — and they can’t take their eyes off each other. Then there’s Benedick and Beatrice, who can’t resist trading barbs and insults. Their combative wit sparkles in Shakespeare’s archetypal romantic comedy, but the play also asks whether we can believe everything we see — particularly when malign forces are at work. Reimagined as a 1940s radio play, Theater-by-the-Grove’s production will be live-streamed to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Tickets for this event are available for purchase online through the Lively Arts website (www.iup.edu/livelyarts/events).
Tickets are $20 for group viewing, $10 for one person and $7.50 for an IUP student. Access to purchase tickets (online streaming codes) is available 24/7 by visiting the events page of the website and clicking on the link of your chosen performance.
Or call the ticket hotline at (724) 357-1313, Monday through Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m. for assistance purchasing streaming codes. No walk-up ticket sales will be available due to limited staffing and safety precautions.
For more information on this and other events, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.