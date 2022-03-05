By day, John Bomboy taught math to Marion Center Area Senior High School students and by evening, he earned national recognition in 32 years of service as the district’s athletic director.
In retirement, Bomboy reached the verge of international honors, this time for his volunteer service of providing comfort with his golden retriever, Bam-Bam, to Indiana County students, nursing home residents and hospital patients.
Bomboy, of Home, ranked among four finalists nominated for the Outstanding Member Award to be presented by the worldwide Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
The honor would be a quiet but meticulous behind-the-scenes achievement for him, one that would validate the more than two decades of “smiles and joy” — aligning with ATD’s mission statement — that Bomboy has provided in the region.
Cheyenne, Wyo.-based ATD is a registry of certified therapy dog teams with a roster now surpassing 15,000 dog-and-human pairs that serve their communities internationally.
Bomboy and his late wife, Nancy, certified their retrievers Penny and Copper and began making the rounds of therapy visits in the 1990s. They founded a local coalition of therapy dog teams called Dogs Routinely Providing Emotional Therapy, also known as DR. PET, and registered in 1999 with rival organization Therapy Dogs International.
After Penny and Copper “crossed the rainbow bridge” and following Nancy’s passing in 2014, John and Bam-Bam signed on with ATD in 2016.
Together, they are nearing 500 logged visits to Indiana, Marion Center and Homer-Center schools, personal care facilities, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Bam-Bam has been a regular visitor with area youngsters through VNA of Indiana County’s Hopeful Hearts grief support program for children.
He has brought calm to youngsters in funeral homes, giving them moments of comfort during visitation and sometimes during memorial services for their deceased family members.
They also have answered calls to visit with suddenly displaced children and mothers at the Alice Paul House domestic crisis shelter.
On the opposite end of the emotional scale, Bam-Bam and Bomboy make regular Monday evening after-dinner visits with IUP students, who gather ‘round to pet and share hugs with Bam-Bam in a lounge in Folger Dining Hall at IUP.
Before the pandemic, they often stopped by a number of care homes but many of the visits were curtailed when the outbreak began. Residents at Indiana Square Personal Care Home in White Township still welcome Bam-Bam on a regular basis.
“We make people happy!” Bomboy said.
“So, what is it that makes John the ATD Outstanding Member of 2021? It’s the thousands of hearts he has touched, both young and old,” fellow therapy dog handler Sara Dillon wrote in Bomboy’s nomination for the ATD award. “It’s the smiles that appear on the faces the moment he enters the room, the abundance of laughter he provides with his humor and the way makes you feel like an old friend that he’s known for years.”
Janine Petro, also a local therapy dog handler, told of a special bond that grew between one of Bomboy’s earlier dogs and an area nursing home resident.
“In the hospital, there was a lady who wasn’t lucid, but after the dog visited she was able to carry on a conversation,” Petro said.
“She was speaking German. We had seen her at a nursing home and she loved the dogs, and she ended up in the hospital,” Bomboy explained. “One day the nurse called us and said, ‘would you come in? She’s uncooperative, she won’t listen to us, she won’t take her medication, she won’t eat. Would you come in and see what you can do?’”
Bomboy said he and his wife agreed to take Penny and Copper for a visit.
“Nancy took the dog in, and she got out of bed, sat on the floor and started petting the dog,” Bomboy said.
Today, Bam-Bam gets credit for improving literacy among elementary school students.
“We started a reading program for the second grade out at Ben Franklin School,” Bomboy said.
They were invited every six weeks to visit the classroom, where Bam-Bam sat and attentively listened to the youngsters as they read stories to him.
“Every student got a chance to read aloud to the dog and you know we made some progress: the last time we went in, at the end of May, when we walked in the door the kids were yelling, ‘I want to read first!’”
The therapy in that, Petro said, was that Bam-Bam bolstered the youngsters’ confidence in reading aloud.
“He soaked in every word and didn’t point out their mistakes,” she said. “He’s not judgmental.”
Bam-Bam has earned the highest credentials bestowed on therapy dogs, based on their discipline, temperament, obedience to their handlers and responsiveness to the people they visit.
In 2016, when ATD certified Bam-Bam and Bomboy together as a Pet Therapy Team, the American Kennel Club also declared Bam-Bam a Canine Good Citizen.
The AKC awarded him the title Therapy Dog Excellent in 2018. Two years ago, Bam-Bam was designated Distinguished Therapy Dog, the top honor a dog can earn.
By some standards, Bam-Bam is a late starter in the therapy business: he was nearly 6 when he first was certified.
What appears to be most important reward for Bam-Bam, now going on 12 years old, is the pleasure he seems to get from mingling with people and being a magnet for hugs, head scratches, belly rubs and general adoration of his foofiness.
Bomboy, 68, said he finds joy in seeing those warm connections between Bam-Bam and others.
“We can tell by the expressions of the people we visit and by their reactions to the therapy dogs that these dogs do make a difference,” Bomboy said. “Bam-Bam has made a big impression, bringing comfort, joy and smiles to many in the Indiana County community. I’m honored to hold the other end of his leash.”
And so, Bomboy’s colleagues believed he, too, was worthy of high recognition by ATD as the Outstanding Volunteer Member.
Candidates must be members in good standing, must actively conduct therapy visits, must never have had a complaint or bite incident reported and must have made at least 25 visits in the year of nomination, according to the alliance’s website.
“While John is too humble to recognize the impact he has made on so many, I couldn’t let another year go by without nominating him for this award,” Dillon told ATD in the nomination essay.
“Each visit I just pause and observe his interactions, his pride in Bam-Bam, and his sincerity. … I can only hope to one day be the kind of person he is!”