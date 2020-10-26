The third of four suspects in the shooting death of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student has been taken into custody, Indiana Borough police reported this morning.
Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, was apprehended by state police Sunday in the Philadelphia area and was returned to Indiana County.
Only Terrion Gates, 18, of Johnstown, the purported gunman in the killing, remains at large.
Moore was taken before on-call Judge Robert Bell of Blairsville District Court for preliminary arraignment at 7:25 a.m. Sunday and was held at the county jail without bond.
Police had charged Moore with homicide, robbery, theft and conspiracy within hours after the slaying of Jaedyn Wright just after 4 a.m. Oct. 17 in a parking lot at the Carriage House Apartments along Oakland Avenue near South 13th Street.
Co-defendant Isabella Edmonds, 17, of Indiana, was taken into custody in Indiana soon after being identified on a surveillance video recording of activity near the murder scene.
Social media sharing of still photos of two unknown suspects on Oct. 18 led to the surrender of Delmar Chatman, of Johnstown, within hours after his image circulated online. Chatman, 21, implicated Gates, also of Johnstown, as the one who shot Wright in the chest at close range while trying to rob him of drugs and money, according to the criminal charges.
Wright, 20, died at Indiana Regional Medical Center less than one half hour after he was wounded.
Moore was ordered Sunday to appear before Bell on Nov. 2 for a preliminary hearing, a proceeding that’s more than likely to be postponed to allow an attorney to prepare.
Online court records show that hearings for Chatman and Edmonds have been delayed until Dec. 7. Attorney Geoffrey Kugler of the Indiana County public defender’s office has been named to represent Edmonds.
No attorney is listed for Chatman.