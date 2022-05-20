The band “Somebody to Love” provided entertainment to community members who stopped by for Downtown Indiana’s Third Thursday gathering held at IRMC Park along North Seventh Street in Indiana. From left, the performers are Ryan Long, Lynne Jones, Wally Stapleton, Chuck Potthast and Dave Serene.
Latest News
- DEAR ABBY: Sisters' display of greed is last straw for sibling
- Magical solutions for challenging situations
- Police Log
- Accident
- Saltsburg Free Library features murder diorama presentation
- Family Promise receives donation
- Pennsylvania lawmakers see terms ended by primary defeats
- Third Thursday held in downtown Indiana
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.