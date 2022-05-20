Somebody To Love

"Somebody To Love" performs during this month's Third Thursday gathering in IRMC Park along North Seventh Street in downtown Indiana. From left, the performers are Ryan Long, Lynne Jones, Wally Stapleton, Chuck Potthast and Dave Serene.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The band “Somebody to Love” provided entertainment to community members who stopped by for Downtown Indiana’s Third Thursday gathering held at IRMC Park along North Seventh Street in Indiana. From left, the performers are Ryan Long, Lynne Jones, Wally Stapleton, Chuck Potthast and Dave Serene.

Tags