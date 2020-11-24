Kettles of all sorts have gone out in the Indiana area, for its part of The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s “Rescue Christmas” program.
A spokeswoman for the Western Pennsylvania Division said Monday that the Army’s iconic red kettles are being stationed at local retailers where people can donate safely to support local feeding programs.
Donations to kettles being set up at store locations in and around Indiana, Homer City, Clymer and Blairsville will benefit local families in need by providing utility, rental and food assistance; clothing and other basic needs; and free youth and senior programming.
“The need now is greater than ever, and every single donation, no matter the amount, has a direct impact in helping our neighbors across the region who are struggling, as there is no quarantine from hunger, from homelessness or from poverty,” said divisional commander Maj. Raphael Jackson.
Meanwhile, four area high schools and a church youth group are involved in the Indiana Salvation Army’s Create-a-Kettle Challenge, which started last week.
An online auction this year took the place of an annual kickoff breakfast for the local Red Kettle campaign, an effort that overall aims for $60,000 in donations from Indiana Countians during the holiday season.
“It went pretty well,” said Indiana officer-in-charge Lt. Candace Horsman. “We had about 30 or so bidders. We had 40 auction items, and $3,775 was raised.”
For its campaign, the Indiana corps seeks to top last year’s amount raised, $54,475.32.
BiLo Fourth Street Market in White Township already has a kettle, and in Clymer, Horsman said, “We do have Tate’s on select dates.”
Other locations include Ideal Market in Homer City, Giant Eagle along Ben Franklin Road South, and the Walmarts in White and Burrell townships.
Divisional spokeswoman Stephanie Rex said those who shop at Walmart can “round up” their purchase with a donation at a cash register or online.
The main problem regarding Red Kettles outside the stores, as happens every year, is a lack of workers and volunteers. On Facebook the Army advertised openings between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We definitely are still looking for people to fill those gaps,” the Indiana Army officer-in-charge said. “We are in need of more people.”
Those who can help are asked to call (724) 465-2530, ext. 13.
Across the 28 counties of the division, the goal is $2.3 million, down from $2.47 million in 2019.
“Due to the many impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions and closures of local businesses, our goal is more conservative this year,” Rex said.
“It is now more important than ever to raise funds for people in need and we ask for the community’s support — every dollar amount makes a difference, big or small,” Jackson said.
Across the division, The Salvation Army said it provided 256,054 meals and 72,118 food boxes during the first three months of the pandemic. That’s equal to 70 percent of the total meals and 50 percent of the total food boxes provided throughout the 12 full months of last fiscal year.
Rex said it is estimated that The Salvation Army in western Pennsylvania will serve up to 155 percent more people this year with Christmas assistance.
She said other ways of donating include:
• Going online at www.salvationarmywpa.org/RescueChristmas.
• Donating digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at a physical red kettle.
• Asking Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount.
• Giving any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999.