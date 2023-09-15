In advance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard Township) and Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) introduced a resolution to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the United States, in the research and recovery efforts of our nation’s missing service members.

“As a father of a wounded warrior, I am thankful every day my son returned home safely,” Thompson said. “For those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their families and loved ones deserve no less than our greatest efforts for recovery. This bipartisan resolution makes it clear we as Americans take promises to our service members very seriously and we are hopeful our trade partners will join in our ongoing recovery efforts.”