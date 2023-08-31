KITTANNING — Community members and anti-hunger advocates recently met with U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-District 15, chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill and food assistance in Armstrong and Indiana counties.
Thompson’s 15th Congressional District covers much of north-central Pennsylvania, including all of Armstrong County and, in Indiana County, a sliver of South Mahoning Township as well as all of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, and the boroughs of Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg.
The Farm Bill, set for reauthorization this year, is federal legislation that governs an array of agricultural and food policy.
The meeting took place at Grace Presbyterian Food Pantry, located at 155 N. Jefferson St., in Kittanning Borough.
In addition to Thompson, those in attendance also included: Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Armstrong County Collective Impact Working Group Members, Grace Presbyterian Church staff and pantry volunteers, and Indiana County Collective Impact Working Group members.
A.J. Panian is the managing editor of the Kittanning Leader Times, a Sample News Group sibling of The Indiana Gazette.
