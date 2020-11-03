Based on early returns from throughout the 15th Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Glenn W. “GT” Thompson, R-Howard Township, apparently has clinched re-election over Democrat Robert M. Williams of Burnside Township.
Thompson said Williams called him around 10:30 p.m. to concede the race.
“We had a nice discussion,” Thompson said. “I thanked him for stepping into the public arena and putting his name on the ballot and running for the position.”
Williams was leading in Warren County three hours after the polls closed Tuesday night, and no returns had been reported from Clearfield County, but Thompson was ahead in 12 other counties, including Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson and Cambria.
District-wide as of 11 p.m., Thompson had 179,426 votes, or 76.9 percent of the vote, and Williams had 53,943, or 23.1 percent. The count includes both election day balloting as well as mailed ballots.
Thompson said he was very appreciative of the vote of confidence he received from constituents across the north-central Pennsylvania district. He said he was becoming the most senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and second most senior Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee.
In Indiana County, based only on Election Day balloting, Thompson had 23,608 votes, or 79.75 percent, Williams 5,993, or 20.25 percent. Those totals do not include mail-in ballots.
He also talked of maintaining a close relationship with Indiana County constituents, including his role on a COVID-19 task force that also involves the county commissioners and “a really close working relationship” with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
