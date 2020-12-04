U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, has been elected by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as GOP leader of the House Agriculture Committee in the 117th Congress.
“As a lifelong resident of a small town in rural central Pennsylvania and the descendant of a long line of dairy farmers, I am incredibly humbled to have been elected by my Republican colleagues,” Thompson said Wednesday.
Thompson, also known as “GT,” represents Indiana, Armstrong, Clearfield, Jefferson and all or part of Cambria and nine other counties in the 15th Congressional District.
“The challenges ahead of us are considerable, but we will continue to put farm families first and ensure our country has the most safe and affordable food supply chain on the planet,” Thompson said.
Overall, he has served in Congress since 2009, from the old Fifth Congressional District, and in November was easily chosen for a second term in Indiana County and other areas moved by state Supreme Court order into a reapportioned 15th District.
Thompson said he was very appreciative of the vote of confidence he received, as he became the most senior Republican on the House Agriculture Committee and second most senior Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee.
On election night he pledged to continue to work closely with the Indiana County Farm Bureau, saying, “my goal is really to become a part of the communities I serve.”
Among key issues listed on his website is “rural development,” or, as he writes: “Creating jobs and expanding technology, such as broadband and cellphone coverage, is a major challenge that must be met in order to improve and sustain rural Pennsylvania.”
As he expanded upon that in answering questions from the Gazette during the recent election campaign, “COVID-19 has shown those of us living in more rural settings the importance of high-speed internet connectivity, for businesses and homes.”