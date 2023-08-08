U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, has his finger on the pulse of a 2023-28 Farm Bill making its way through Congress.
He’s chairman of the House Agriculture Committee — the first from the Keystone State in nearly 170 years — and will be chairman of a conference committee that will sift through Farm Bills from both the House and the Senate, for a package that will be an oversight of agriculture-related issues for the next five years.
“I’ve been really preparing to write a highly effective Farm Bill,” Thompson said Monday, as he prepared also for a busy week that included a meeting at the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology in Pleasant Gap and a presentation at a legislative luncheon about the Farm Bill, as well as participation in Penn State University’s Ag Progress Days, which run through Thursday.
The Centre County Republican is scheduled to host an update Wednesday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the College Exhibits Building Theatre Area on the Ag Progress grounds that will feature questions and answers.
Thompson said he works very closely with his counterpart on the Senate Agriculture Committee, Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.
“The topics have been very diverse,” Thompson said. “There are 12 titles in this Farm Bill and it is so comprehensive.”
And expensive. In a recent interview with The Daily Item in Sunbury, on the eastern end of his 15th Congressional District, Thompson said it was a $1.2 trillion bill, on track for a finish by mid-September.
It equates food security with national security and it encompasses such matters as high-speed rural broadband.
“I’m just looking forward to getting a bipartisan, bicameral bill done,” Thompson said.
That includes contributions from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock, who told constituents that he delivered several wins for farmers and the agricultural economy.
Fetterman, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research, introduced bills that would secure funding; make programmatic reforms; and invest in urban agriculture, organics research, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“I appreciate that Sen. Fetterman is actively participating in this process,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he’s been to 35 states as part of his efforts chairing the House Agriculture Committee.
“I am always interested in hearing directly from the farmers, producers and ranchers for Farm Bill input,” he said in a recent update to constituents. “The Farm Bill touches the lives of every American family, multiple times a day, and I am proud to be at the helm for the 2023 Farm Bill.”
