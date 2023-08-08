U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson2

GLENN THOMPSON

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, has his finger on the pulse of a 2023-28 Farm Bill making its way through Congress.

He’s chairman of the House Agriculture Committee — the first from the Keystone State in nearly 170 years — and will be chairman of a conference committee that will sift through Farm Bills from both the House and the Senate, for a package that will be an oversight of agriculture-related issues for the next five years.