Volunteer firefighters and other first responders were kept busy throughout the day Thursday, after an ice storm fell on Indiana County and vicinity.
Numerous utility lines went down, prompting power failures that affected thousands of FirstEnergy and REA Energy customers.
By noontime, the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reported, most of the freezing rain had moved eastward, as surface temperatures warmed to above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.
Meanwhile, however, at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport, winds gusted several times over 40 mph, a pattern that continued throughout the day.
And an ice storm warning remained in effect in higher elevations of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania, and Preston and Tucker counties in West Virginia, until 10 p.m. Thursday.
At dusk, 496 customers still were in the dark in Indiana County, in many cases with FirstEnergy reporting “severe weather is causing power outages. Estimated restoration time will be provided when available.”
Outages still were reported in Brush Valley, Center, Cherryhill, East Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, West Wheatfield and White townships, and the boroughs of Indiana and Homer City.
Scattered outages also still were reported in late afternoon in several Armstrong County communities, but only affecting a total of 18 customers with restoration expected by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Similar situations were reported involving FirstEnergy customers in Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.
The first lines went down in Indiana County at 1:36 a.m. along Lear Road in Burrell Township, prompting Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to dispatch Blairsville and Black Lick volunteer firefighters.
The next report of downed lines came at 6:30 a.m. along Fire Academy Road in Center Township and prompted ICEMA to dispatch Homer City Fire Department. It was the first of two reports of downed lines on Fire Academy Road.
Other firefighting units getting multiple calls included Armagh, Black Lick, Blairsville, Brush Valley and Clyde.
Other calls involved Coral/Graceton, Creekside, Plumville District, Commodore, Indiana, Elderton, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown volunteer firefighters.
At 6:15 p.m., Black Lick and Blairsville volunteer firefighters again were dispatched, this time to deal with downed utility lines along Water Tower Road in Burrell Township.
Hundreds of REA Energy customers also were affected during the course of the day, with 95 customers still out into early evening in the Robinson area.
With the passing of Thursday’s ice activity, the focus turned to snow. AccuWeather is predicting little to no accumulation in a series of snowstorms in Indiana County, early today, overnight tonight into Saturday, and from 8 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday.