Severe storms passed through Indiana County alongside a cold front that caused temperatures to drop as many as 20 degrees late Monday afternoon.
The storms were accompanied by winds gusting up to 29 mph at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport in White Township, as well as rain that measured up to an inch in some nearby areas.
There also were downed utility lines, as well as widespread power outages reported by FirstEnergy and REA Energy Cooperative Inc. REA said late Monday afternoon that nearly 2,900 cooperative members were without power. By the dinner hour that number already was down to approximately 2,370 without power.
FirstEnergy’s Penelec and West Penn Power subsidiaries reported the biggest local outages late Monday afternoon in Homer City as well as Blacklick, Center, Conemaugh and Young townships in Indiana County; Kiskiminetas Township, Apollo and North Apollo in Armstrong County; and Avonmore as well as Bell and Loyalhanna townships in Westmoreland County.
FirstEnergy crews expected to complete repairs in affected areas by midnight.
REA said its crews were working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible, and urged the public to stay away from any downed power lines and be cautious when driving for any downed trees or line.
Calls for utility lines down started at 3:44 p.m., when Commodore Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Hartman Road in Grant Township, then a minute later when Marion Center and Clymer volunteer firefighters were dispatched to Leroy Road in Rayne Township.
At 3:48 p.m., Cherryhill Township and Pine Township volunteer firefighters were sent by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency to Route 422 in Pine Township. Those companies also went back to Route 422 in Pine Township at 5:32 p.m.
Traffic control calls brought out Aultman Volunteer Fire Department at 5:28 p.m. to Old Route 56 in Center Township and Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department a minute later to Nowrytown Road in Conemaugh Township.
At 5:31 p.m. reports of lines down along Route 217 North brought out Blairsville, Black Lick and Coal Run-McIntyre volunteer firefighters.
At 6:41 p.m., Brush Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called to Simons Rock Road, and then at 7:09 p.m. to Longs Road, both in Brush Valley Township.
At 6:42 p.m., Indiana County dispatchers sent Homer City Volunteer Fire Department to the report of a tree on fire along Railroad Avenue in Homer City.
While rain still was in the forecast well into the night Monday, the National Weather Service canceled its severe thunderstorm watch for a multi-state region around Pittsburgh at 8 p.m.