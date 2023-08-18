Finalists have been announced for Art of the State 2023, including three from area counties — two of whom have ties to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The exhibit scheduled from Sept. 10 through Jan. 7 at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg includes 86 works of art by 86 artists from 29 counties.
Included are Chuck Olson from Indiana County, Lauren Scavo-Fulk from Westmoreland County, and Brandon Hirt from Cambria County:
• Olson, a member of the Indiana Arts Council, describes himself as a post-modern painter. He also plays guitar and offers vocals for The Six, and is a distinguished alumnus of IUP.
• Scavo-Fulk, from Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, studied drawing at IUP and was a graduate assistant there.
• Hirt, who now lives in Ebensburg, Cambria County, is a fine art/portrait photographer who came back “after living the dream in Colorado and Oregon.”
Art of the State is presented by the State Museum in association with the Pennsylvania Heritage Foundation.
Finalists were selected from 1,915 entries from 559 artists.
Art of the State is an annual juried exhibition that has been showcasing the work of Pennsylvania’s artists at The State Museum since 1968.
The body of art that has been exhibited reflects over a half-century of creative endeavor in the Keystone State. Through the years, artists have shared their ideas and engaged viewers in the categories of painting, photography/digital media, craft, sculpture, and work on paper.
Art of the State 2023 will open to the public at noon on Sept. 10 at the museum, which is adjacent to the State Capitol building, in conjunction with Harrisburg’s Gallery Walk.
This year’s selection jurors are Deborah Pinter, Artist and Adjunct Professor, Cleveland Institute of Art, Kyle Hackett, Assistant Professor of Painting and Drawing, James Madison University School of Art, Design and Art History and Jennifer Zwilling, Curator and Director of Artists Programs, The Clay Studio
This year’s awards juror is Jeremiah William McCarthy, Chief Curator, Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Award winners will be posted on Facebook and Twitter. An exhibition catalogue pdf and programming announcements can be accessed on the Art of the State 2023 landing page.
For more information about Art of the State 2023 and The State Museum, visit www.statemuseumpa.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
