Spotted Lanternfly

Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly has been confirmed to be in 51 Pennsylvania counties.

 Holly Raguza/Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture

Three Pennsylvania lawmakers are part of a bipartisan group that has introduced companion bills called in the Senate the “Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act.”

The bills would designate the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.