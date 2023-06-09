Three Pennsylvania lawmakers are part of a bipartisan group that has introduced companion bills called in the Senate the “Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act.”
The bills would designate the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a significant threat to the nation’s agricultural economy, as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Studies estimate that the species could cost the state $324 million annually if not contained because of the significant damage they cause many pieces of critical agriculture.
“Spotted lanternflies ravage crops that are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy, including grapevines, apples, peaches, hops and more,” said Sen. John Fetterman, D-Braddock.
Spotted lanternflies were first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014 and today can be found in 51 counties, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine.
“From Pittsburgh to Scranton to Lancaster, the spotted lanternfly has wreaked havoc on Pennsylvania’s agricultural and forestry industries, threatening both the livelihoods of farmers and forest landowners who have lost crops and revenue to the invasive species and the communities across Pennsylvania that depend on them,” said Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton. “The Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act will provide Pennsylvanians with resources to combat the spotted lanternfly’s spread, mitigate its impact, and protect our food sources and our families.”
Senate co-sponsors include Fetterman and Casey, as well as Ohio’s Republican Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown; and from New York, Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
House co-sponsors include Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Erie, and Chrissy Houlahan, R-Chester County, as well as Reps. Joe Morelle, a New York Democrat, and Nick Langworthy, a New York Republican.
Locally, Armstrong, Indiana, Allegheny, Cambria and Westmoreland counties already were under quarantine when Butler, Clearfield and Somerset were among the counties added so far this year.
Meanwhile, the Penn State Extension Grape and Wine Team called Wednesday on farmers and vineyard owners in the mid-Atlantic region to participate in a survey aimed at tracking the spread and severity of spotted lanternfly populations during the 2023 season.
The data collected will provide insight into the distribution patterns of both nymph and adult spotted lanternfly within and outside vineyards, enabling growers and researchers to better understand this invasive pest’s potential impact on mid-Atlantic agriculture.
The survey, which takes approximately one minute to complete, will help monitor frequent changes in the spotted lanternfly population throughout the season. Participants are encouraged to take the survey bi-weekly and provide their zip code, showing the spread of spotted lanternfly on a shared map.
“Tracking spotted lanternfly is essential for understanding their potential damage and informing farmers and vineyard owners about the spread of this invasive species,” said Michela Centinari, Penn State Extension viticulture specialist and associate professor of viticulture in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. “Growers’ contributions to this survey will significantly aid our efforts to protect our regional agricultural production.”
Results will be displayed automatically on an online map of the eastern U.S. To participate, growers can go to https://tinyurl.com/yw6fa288 to fill out the tracking survey.
