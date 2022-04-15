State Rep. Jason Silvis, R-Washington Township (Westmoreland County), said he has authored legislation to require truck drivers access to restrooms when picking up or dropping off a shipment.
His House Bill 2465 would create the Truck Driver Restroom Access Act that would require retail establishments, shippers, receivers and terminal operators to give truck drivers access to indoor or portable toilets during regular business hours.
“As someone who has a commercial driver’s license, I understand the skill and long hours required as a CDL driver,” Silvis said. “Even before COVID, access to restrooms was a problem for these drivers who cannot easily park at a gas station due to the size of their vehicles. In addition, many times they are forced to wait in their trucks for hours for their turn to unload or be reloaded. Access to bathroom facilities is a sanitary issue that needs to be addressed.”
Those who fail to provide access would be issued a written violation for a first offense and a $300 fine for each subsequent offense.
He has nine co-sponsors, two Democrats and seven Republicans, the latter including Reps. Brian Smith of Punxsutawney, Abby Major of Ford City, Bob Brooks of Murrysville, and Eric Nelson of Greensburg.
The bill is currently in the House Transportation Committee awaiting review.