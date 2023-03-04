Indiana Players Logo
Indiana Players

Over the last five months, three talented high school students worked with two coaches in preparation for the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest.

Over the last two weeks, all of their hard work paid off. On Feb. 16, all three young actors traveled to Pittsburgh where they represented the Indiana Players in the preliminary round of the competition. All three competed in the upper division (grades 8-12) with monologue entries. Two contestants earned honorable mentions: Brandon Iandiorio (“Launce,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona”) and Jenna McLaine (“Julia,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona”). Madelyn Buffone was invited to the Showcase of Finalists, which was held live at the O’Reilly Theater on Feb. 27. Performing Ophelia’s mad scene from “Hamlet,” Buffone walked away the winner of the Upper Division for Monologues.