Over the last five months, three talented high school students worked with two coaches in preparation for the Pittsburgh Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest.
Over the last two weeks, all of their hard work paid off. On Feb. 16, all three young actors traveled to Pittsburgh where they represented the Indiana Players in the preliminary round of the competition. All three competed in the upper division (grades 8-12) with monologue entries. Two contestants earned honorable mentions: Brandon Iandiorio (“Launce,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona”) and Jenna McLaine (“Julia,” “Two Gentlemen of Verona”). Madelyn Buffone was invited to the Showcase of Finalists, which was held live at the O’Reilly Theater on Feb. 27. Performing Ophelia’s mad scene from “Hamlet,” Buffone walked away the winner of the Upper Division for Monologues.
Pittsburgh Public Theater’s Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest began almost 30 years ago with just 75 students. This year, close to 700 local students from more than 60 schools and independent groups, like the Indiana Players, competed in the preliminary rounds.
Students compete individually with a monologue or with other students in a scene. They are split into two divisions for judging: lower division (grades 4-7) and upper division (grades 8-12). Twenty performances were invited to the Showcase of Finalists — five monologues and five scenes from each division.
The Indiana Players is extraordinarily proud of the accomplishments of these young artists and the support and dedication of their coaches, John Henry Steelman and Sara Steelman.
On her experience with the Indiana Players Shakespeare team, Buffone said, “I’ve had the pleasure of being coached by John Henry and Sara Steelman from the Indiana Players Shakespeare team for the past four years, and it has been a great journey. The team and competition have provided me with such a great experience that is different from other acting and performing experiences.
“I really enjoyed working with my extremely talented teammates, who bring their amazing skills to the table. I was shocked and honored to be recognized as the winner, and I was humbled to perform alongside so many incredible performers of all ages. Overall, I’m so extremely grateful that I had the opportunity to be able to participate in the competition and the finals. Shakespeare will always have a very special place in my heart as I continue my performing career.”