COALPORT — State police at Clearfield said three people were found dead Saturday morning in an apparent accident involving carbon monoxide in a second-story apartment at 1305 Main St. in Coalport.
Troopers said the victims were identified as Robert McClellan, 67; Brenda McClellan, 57; and Ronald Jasper, 68, all of Coalport.
State police said a coal furnace at that address malfunctioned, causing carbon monoxide gas to leak into the apartment sometime overnight or early Saturday.
The owner of a first-story business at that address told troopers she found the bodies after discovering smoke but no heat when she opened her store shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.