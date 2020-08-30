Three First Commonwealth Bank employees have been appointed to committees with the Pennsylvania Bankers Association.
• Melissa Burba, senior vice president/senior product group manager, is serving on the School of Banking Committee. The School of Banking focuses on four primary areas of banking: leadership, sales and marketing, bank environment and finance and is designed for bankers beginning their careers, those looking to “take the next step” in advancing their careers and skilled professionals who are new to the banking industry. Members of the committee act as liaison between member banks and the school, approve curriculum, monitor the program on-site and aid in direct marketing of the program.
• Kris Levan, senior vice president/marketing and communication manager, is serving on the Women in Banking Advisory Committee. The committee is charged with developing and coordinating offerings to provide expanded, focused resources to the women of Pennsylvania’s banking industry in the areas of professional development, networking, recognition, mentoring and volunteerism. Members of the committee also help plan the association’s annual Women in Banking Conference.
• Carrie Riggle, executive vice president/human resources manager, is serving on the Emerging Leaders Advisory Committee. The committee is charged with launching and further developing the PA Bankers’ Emerging Leaders initiative, with the goal of continually identifying, training and offering ongoing support to emerging leaders who aspire to greater levels of responsibility in financial services. Members of the committee also help plan the association’s annual Emerging Leaders Conference each September.
“I’m proud of these three leaders as they step up and offer their time, talents and expertise to the PA Bankers Association,” T. Michael Price, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation CEO, said in a news release. “The PBA has an enviable record of advocacy and the helping make Pennsylvania’s banks better.”
All three will serve a three-year term, which began on July 1.
Price himself recently completed a one-year term as president of the PA Bankers board of directors and will continue to serve in an ex-officio role through June 30.