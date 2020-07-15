Three new correctional officers have joined the staff at the Indiana County Jail and two other new employees have been hired to positions on the county payroll.
The county salary board on Tuesday hired Kayla Lichtenfels, Dayanna Sharp and Taylor Hennessey as part-time correctional officers at $14.73 an hour retroactive to July 8.
The board, consisting of commissioners Michael Keith, Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and Treasurer Kimberly McCullough, also hired David Exton as a part-time deputy sheriff at $17.95 an hour, effective July 1, and named Melissa Salvia as the full-time business office manager for Communities at Indian Haven, the county-owned nursing home, at $17.10 an hour beginning July 8.
The board acknowledged the departures of Bonnie Ruffner, Renee Pritchard, Jessica Bernard, Samantha Huey, Paula Lloyd and Erin Bollman from positions in various county offices. Lloyd served 16 years at Indian Haven.