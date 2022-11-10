Southwestern Pennsylvania could get up to three inches of rain in the wake of Hurricane Nicole’s advance up the Eastern Seaboard.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said total rainfall of up to three inches is expected beginning early Friday morning.
It predicted 2-3 inches from the southwestern corner of the state northeastward through all of Westmoreland and Indiana counties and most of Armstrong and Jefferson counties.
AccuWeather said pockets of more than four inches of rain are possible in some areas of eastern Ohio and the mountainous terrain in Virginia.
“Nicole will bring a variety of dangerous weather impacts to the eastern United States in the coming days,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter, “from storm surge and coastal inundation along the Southeast coast, a widespread risk for wind gusts above 40 mph along the coastline from Florida into New England and a risk for localized tornadoes along portions of the I-95 corridor.”
Forecasters also are watching a cold front moving southeastward from the Midwest into Pennsylvania.
“Nicole’s plentiful moisture will be streaming northward and intersecting with an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes,” Porter said. “These factors will conspire to produce the heavy rain, which will come fast and furious in some areas but will not be long-lasting, only falling over perhaps 12 to 18 hours in most places.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting a rainy Veterans Day locally, with a high around 65, then a high Saturday around 46 after the rain ends early in the day, followed by highs in the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
Porter said the greatest risk for flash flooding will occur across western North Carolina into western Virginia, West Virginia, far western Maryland, western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, and the corridor in southern New York between Buffalo and Syracuse, as well as parts of the Catskills into the Poconos.
However, the National Weather Service advised on Facebook, “while flash flooding is unlikely due to long event duration, some isolated flooding impacts may occur in larger basins. Uncertainty still exists with storm track.”