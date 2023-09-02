Two candidates for state Superior Court, and the Democratic candidate for Magisterial District Judge in Indiana and part of White Township, were on hand for the Indiana County Fair late Friday afternoon.
“My interest in getting to all the counties is to run my campaign like I want to run my courtroom, with every voice having the opportunity to be heard,” said Pittsburgh attorney Jill L. Beck, one of two Democrats running for vacancies on the state appeals court.
“If I’m going to ask for voters’ support, I believe it’s important to ask in person,” Beck went on. “This race isn’t about red counties or blue counties, it’s about electing someone who will put the law above partisan politics and ensure justice for all.”
Also at the fair Friday was Harry F. Smail Jr., one of the two Republicans running for Superior Court, who also has been to all 67 counties on the ballot he shares with Maria C. Battista, of Clarion County, who was at the Indiana County Fair on Tuesday.
Smail said he wants to extend public service from the 365,000 residents of Westmoreland County to the 13 million residents of Pennsylvania. He said he wants to promote judicial independence and pledged not to legislate from the bench.
Beck is on the Democratic ballot along with Timika Lane, a judge of the Philadelphia County Common Pleas Court. She stresses her four years with KidsVoice in Pittsburgh, representing abused and neglected children, and her clerking for Judge Christine Donohue during her tenures in Superior Court and state Supreme Court.
She also has cited her endorsement by labor unions, and her rating as “highly recommended” by the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
Beck said she’s been to all 67 counties as well as 10 individual county fairs.
For the past six and a half years, Smail said, he has been a complex civil litigation judge, and was a family judge for three years before that, on the Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court bench.
He was appointed to that bench by then-Gov. Tom Corbett, then won election in 2015 with nominations from both parties for a 10-year term on the county court.
Both Beck and Smail went to Duquesne University. Smail also cited his attending Grove City College, and said he worked as a probation and parole officer while attending Duquesne.
Also on hand at the fair Friday was Indiana attorney AnnMarie Everett, Democratic candidate to succeed Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl. Her Republican opponent, Tony Sottile, joined Battista at the fair Tuesday.
